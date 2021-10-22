Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $140.70

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Shares of BHVN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,147. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Featured Article: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.