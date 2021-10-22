Analysts Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) PT at $140.70

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of BHVN traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,147. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,957 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $31,345,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $6,835,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

