Analysts Offer Predictions for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $9.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $690.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $21.29 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%.

REGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $691.76.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $569.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $105,396,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 820.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 185,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,956,000 after buying an additional 165,695 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

