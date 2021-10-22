Analysts Expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.22). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.87 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:WEBR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. 241,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,230. Weber has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

