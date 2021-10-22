Analysts Expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) will announce $126.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $127.00 million. Upwork reported sales of $96.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year sales of $494.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.30 million to $494.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $621.91 million, with estimates ranging from $614.01 million to $629.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,686. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Upwork by 118.9% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 20.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Upwork by 485.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.27. 1,385,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.35 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.