Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. The Kroger reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 7,942,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,948,819. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

