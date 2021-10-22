Analysts Expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will report sales of $36.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.10 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $14.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $132.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $132.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $174.60 million, with estimates ranging from $166.60 million to $182.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 71.07% and a negative net margin of 35.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 218,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 44.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.25. Sotherly Hotels has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

