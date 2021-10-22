Analysts Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

Shares of DNLI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,661. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $39.09 and a 1 year high of $93.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.31 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $1,002,081.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,892 shares of company stock worth $4,486,891 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.