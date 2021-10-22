Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). BioLineRx posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,616. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

