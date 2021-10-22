Analysts Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.99 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,500,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,275,000 after acquiring an additional 295,142 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,320,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,985,000 after acquiring an additional 325,019 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after acquiring an additional 241,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,133,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after acquiring an additional 190,526 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.91. The company had a trading volume of 865,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

