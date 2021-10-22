Analysts Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to report $852.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $845.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $858.00 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.10 and its 200-day moving average is $112.19.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

