Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will report $1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Sun Life Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.81.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 4,541.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,491,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

SLF opened at $56.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

