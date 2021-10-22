Analysts Anticipate Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) will post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.04) and the highest is ($0.81). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings per share of ($12.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.24) to ($3.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $982.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,513,859 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,828,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

