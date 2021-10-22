Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to Post $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.47. PepsiCo reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $6.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,239,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $161.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

