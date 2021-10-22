Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) will report $2.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.76 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $10.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

Shares of APH traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,196. Amphenol has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $79.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APH. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,057 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.2% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

