Amia Capital LLP Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Ryanair makes up 0.1% of Amia Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,878,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,568,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,100,318,000 after purchasing an additional 434,843 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $79.24 and a 52-week high of $121.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.48.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

