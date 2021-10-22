American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of American Tower worth $118,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

NYSE:AMT opened at $279.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.64. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.09%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.