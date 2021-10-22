American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Upgraded at Stephens

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $36.50. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

AMNB stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.14.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American National Bankshares in the second quarter worth $253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 138.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 42,319 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after buying an additional 43,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

