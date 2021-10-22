American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $386.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 76.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

