American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director Robert Francis O’neill purchased 20,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 850,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,528,948.35.

HOT.UN stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.25. 167,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,263. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.24. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.20 million and a PE ratio of -5.58.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

