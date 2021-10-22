American Express (NYSE:AXP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw strong trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 98,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,487,131 shares.The stock last traded at $185.29 and had previously closed at $177.47.

The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 14,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.88 and its 200-day moving average is $162.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

