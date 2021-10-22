American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.50, RTT News reports. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $7.34 on Friday, hitting $184.81. 143,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.75.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

