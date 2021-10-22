American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.68 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.76.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.49.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Amundi acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,749,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3,847.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,887,000 after buying an additional 1,473,550 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,316,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,618,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,382,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

