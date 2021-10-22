Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Issues Earnings Results

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06, Yahoo Finance reports. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $993.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amerant Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) by 669.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Amerant Bancorp worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

