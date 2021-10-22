Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Shares of Altus Midstream stock traded down $15.85 on Friday, reaching $69.01. 5,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,920. Altus Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 3.74.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 49.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Altus Midstream will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

