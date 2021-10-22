Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.48.

AIMC stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.63. 9,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

