Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Announces Earnings Results

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.250-$3.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

AIMC stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.53. The company had a trading volume of 11,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.