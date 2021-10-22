Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.