Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

ALLY stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.68. The company had a trading volume of 323,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,337. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.58. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.