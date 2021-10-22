Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (TSE:AP)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$138.68 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.