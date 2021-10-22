Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 67,363 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,363 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $40,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in OneSpan by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 493,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OneSpan by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 164,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 40,626 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in OneSpan during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $21.16 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of -44.08 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.31.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred A. Nietzel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

