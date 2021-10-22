Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE ALLE traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.91. 8,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,098. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

In other news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.25.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

