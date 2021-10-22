Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.83 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

ALLE stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,098. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.25.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,187,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allegion stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 282.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 226,116 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $42,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

