Algorand (ALGO) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion and approximately $528.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00003080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.31 or 0.00109034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $270.99 or 0.00445587 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00034704 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009452 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,615,653,048 coins and its circulating supply is 6,150,505,792 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.