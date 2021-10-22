Alesco Advisors LLC Purchases 17,175 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,468,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $75,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

EFV traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,293,003 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

