Alesco Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $94.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,743.29. 97,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.