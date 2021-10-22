Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

ASEKY stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Aisin has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aisin will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group, and Others. The Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works, and petroleum sales.

