Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (NYSE:MIMO) shares dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.69. Approximately 98,078 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 126,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

MIMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airspan Networks in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($15.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO)

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

