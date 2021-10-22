Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,251,500.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total transaction of $4,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Belinda J. Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.64. The stock had a trading volume of 154,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,222. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.56. The firm has a market cap of $104.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

