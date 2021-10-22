Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Get Adyen alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ADYEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. Adyen has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adyen (ADYEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.