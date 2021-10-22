Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 286,147 shares during the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,097,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,158,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 280.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,747 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

