Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDN. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 65.0% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 90.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.47 million, a PE ratio of -287.33 and a beta of 1.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IDN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

