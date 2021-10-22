Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases Shares of 870 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 96.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 804,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 142,345 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.39. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

