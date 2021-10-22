Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 505,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 223,198 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 181,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 4.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 419,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 28.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $19.70 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.