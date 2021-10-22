Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 320.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 77.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth about $6,282,000. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 126,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $5,839,322.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $80,758,812.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 163,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $7,478,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,655,497 shares of company stock worth $78,452,992. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.52. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.76.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

