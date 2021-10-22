Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 23.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cutera by 967.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 47,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cutera by 265.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 51,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 16.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $42.94 on Friday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.43 million, a PE ratio of 119.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $58.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

