Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,024,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 221,750 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $2,130,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $706,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 17.3% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.35 on Friday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $991.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 86.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

BCSF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

