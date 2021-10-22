Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

ADVM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of ADVM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 44,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,090. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 233.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 236,260 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

