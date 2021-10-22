AdvanSix (ASIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.80 million. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.21. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvanSix stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

