Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $276.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $237.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Shares of AAP opened at $233.71 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $142.59 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.19 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

