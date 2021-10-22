Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.
ACRL stock opened at GBX 38.80 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.22. Accrol Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £123.72 million and a PE ratio of -35.27.
About Accrol Group
