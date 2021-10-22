Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Price Target Cut to GBX 80

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s current price.

ACRL stock opened at GBX 38.80 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.22. Accrol Group has a 52 week low of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.10 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £123.72 million and a PE ratio of -35.27.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company manufactures and sells private label toilet rolls, kitchen towels, and facial tissues. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

